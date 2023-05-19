Acronis has announced the general availability of Acronis Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. With new capabilities such as AI-based attack analysis, Acronis EDR reduces complexity and simplifies workflows for a more streamlined operation, making it easier for MSPs and the businesses they serve to deploy comprehensive security and data protection. With more organisations turning to MSPs for their backup and security needs, and with a greater need for simplicity and efficiency, Acronis EDR aims to expand the adoption of advanced security capabilities, helping organisations of all sizes better protect themselves.

“With the proliferation of endpoints and increasing frequency of cyber threats, EDR has become a mission-critical tool in incident response and the fight for data protection. But solutions that are difficult to deploy and maintain are an obstacle,” says Research Vice President of Security and Trust Michael Suby at IDC. “The best solutions deliver the advanced security of EDR and meet the needs of the IT professionals who use it. That means easy deployments and rapid detection, response, and recovery with AI and automation on board.”

Acronis EDR offers a broad number of out-of-the-box recovery options that take advantage of integration with Acronis Cyber Protect’ backup and recovery, endpoint management, and endpoint security capabilities. Designed for managed service providers (MSPs), it allows them to quickly and easily analyse and prioritise security incidents, minimise downtime, and maintain business continuity while keeping their clients safe and protected.

“Other EDR tools can be over-complicated and force MSPs into expensive, time-consuming processes to implement and understand. Acronis EDR delivers a robust EDR solution that is easy to deploy and use while following industry-established standards like the NIST cyber security framework and mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK framework,” says Candid Wüest, VP of Research at Acronis. “By rapidly understanding attack analysis and impact, Acronis EDR users can quickly evaluate a potential threat, gain insight into how an attacker gained access, what damage was caused, and how the attack might spread.”

Acronis EDR delivers:

• Optimised incident analysis to quickly and easily analyse and prioritise security incidents and potential attacks without relying on costly security expertise or time-consuming processes.

• Integrated security with backup and recovery, for comprehensive protection critical to minimising downtime and maintaining business continuity in the event of an attack.

• A complete cyber protection solution in a single agent – simple for MSPs to deploy, manage, and scale – that eliminates the cost, complexity, and security gaps inherent in multiple-point solutions.