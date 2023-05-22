ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has announced that it is expanding its footprint in Asia with the development of what it says will be the largest and most interconnected carrier-neutral data centre in the Philippines.

This announcement comes as the company celebrates its first anniversary milestone since the formation of the JV. The data centre campus also marks STT GDC’s single largest data centre project development to date across its global portfolio.

“With the Philippine digital industry set to grow at a projected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% through to 2030, we are seeing rapidly growing demand for high-quality colocation services in the Philippines as both cloud service providers and enterprises alike continually expand their business platforms to meet consumers’ evolving demand for low-latency digital services,” says Carlo Malana, Chief Executive Officer, STT GDC Philippines. “We are confident that we will be able to capture new demand while helping our customers meet their own sustainability ambitions with this new and differentiated data centre capacity. This also presents an opportunity to nurture local talent in digital and green skills that will be much needed in the future.”

Sustained growth is projected across ASEAN and the Philippines’ digital economy is seen to be a forerunner, with e-commerce expected to propel the country’s gross merchandise value (GMV) to US$35 billion in 2025. The Philippine digital economy is also expected to grow twice as fast as GDP through to 2030.

“With the Philippines’ digital transformation gaining headway, STT GDC’s new facility will be an important addition in the data centre space in the country, where the market is underserved. This will provide crucial support for the growing digital industry not just in the country, but also in the region, and will set a new standard of environmentally-friendly data centres in the Philippines,” says Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

The new data centre campus, STT Fairview, will comprise over 83,000m2 of gross floor area across four buildings, offering a development potential of 124MW of IT load capacity once fully built out. It is strategically positioned within Quezon City with access to nearby substations, as well as critical telecommunications, transportation links, and logistics, business and industry hubs.

This new data centre campus will cater to both hyperscalers and enterprises, providing flexible and scalable low-latency colocation options that are also sustainably built and operated.

In line with STT GDC’s groupwide focus and commitment towards carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, STT Fairview will support the company’s sustainability goals with power usage effectiveness (PUE) and a host of sustainable features.

● Embodied carbon reductions – the use of innovative solutions such as hollow core concrete slabs, recycled steel and HDPE piping are among the many topics being explored which will lead to reductions in embodied carbon of the development.

● Liquid cooling-readiness – the new data centre will have the ability to house liquid-cooled solutions and servers based on customer requirements. Liquid immersion cooling supports high performance computing applications such as AI, and can offer data centres and their customers, particularly those operating in the tropics, a sustainability boost by substantially reducing energy consumption and water consumption.

● AI readiness – the facility will be ready to leverage AI and machine learning (ML) technology and advanced analytics to improve the data centre’s operational efficiency as well as optimise energy use to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

● Built to global industry standards – this new data centre will be built to specifications that will meet international standards such as a LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC), Uptime Institute Tier III, and TIA-942 Rated 3.

STT Fairview will include ready network connections to STT Makati, one of the most interconnected data centres in the Philippines, providing customers of the new data centre campus immediate access to a rich selection of local and international network service providers, internet exchanges and submarine cable systems.

“The Philippine data centre colocation market is poised for growth with a five-year CAGR of 25% through 2027 and hyperscale demand is on the uptrend. This is an opportune moment to support the Philippines’ digital growth agenda with core data centre infrastructure that is the linchpin of a digital society,” says Lionel Yeo, Chief Executive Officer – Southeast Asia, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. “With its complex design and scale requirements, this new data centre will offer market-leading efficiencies without the reliability trade-offs, bringing a new standard in data centre capacity to the Philippines that will serve the country’s digital and sustainability ambitions with its future-ready features.”