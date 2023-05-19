Vultr and Domino Data Lab have recently announced the integration of Domino Nexus with Vultr’s Kubernetes Engine.

Enterprises seeking an AI-driven competitive advantage face staggering GPU demand and cost pressures. This new integration helps businesses overcome these challenges by accelerating innovation while balancing compute cost, performance, and availability with bursting of AI workloads to GPU-accelerated compute clusters across cloud and on-premises environments.

The new joint offering is underpinned by Vulture Kubernetes Engine (VKE) and Domino’s hybrid and multi-cloud architecture, Nexus, to break down data science silos and open up flexible compute options, with cost, performance, and scale in mind. Built around a commitment to openness, flexibility and open standards, it further democratises AI innovation for teams of any scale, budget and location.