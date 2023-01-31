Acronis has announced a three-year partnership with London´s oldest professional football club, Fulham FC. EveryCloud.co.uk will support Acronis as its delivery partner, providing its cutting-edge cyber protection solutions and cloud backup service to the club.

Under EveryCloud.co.uk, Acronis will provide Premier League side Fulham FC with a full suite of cyber protection solutions.

Arturs Banks, Head of IT of Fulham FC, says, “We are very pleased to be working with Acronis and EveryCloud.co.uk, and we look forward to incorporating them into our cloud backup and file security infrastructure. Its support and expertise will be invaluable to Fulham FC and the Fulham FC Foundation as we continue to prioritise data and cyber security at the club.”

Ronan McCurtin, VP of Sales Europe, Israel and Turkey, Acronis, says, “We are proud to be partnering with Fulham FC, a club that understands the importance of keeping their data protected. With EveryCloud.co.uk we have the right partner who will support us in providing the team with a full suite of Acronis cyber protection solutions to protect the team’s data assets and optimise data workflow, facilitating the team performing at its best both on and off the pitch.”

Paul Richards, Director of Technology, EveryCloud.co.uk, adds, “EveryCloud.co.uk is delighted to partner with Fulham FC alongside our partner Acronis to deliver a complete suite of cyber protection services. Our proven track record of working with Acronis will enable Fulham FC to further protect their data, systems and infrastructure with the reliability and performance of Acronis’ products and services. Even the strongest defence needs backup.”