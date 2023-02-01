Exertis Enterprise has added Veeam Software to its portfolio – increasing its cyber security offering with a full range of solutions from the backup and recovery provider.

The partnership is focused on opportunities in the UK, and Exertis is an official Veeam distributor.

The vendor provides organisations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The company offers a single platform for all workloads (cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes) that gives businesses the peace of mind that their apps and data are protected, and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Veeam’s software is infrastructure-agnostic, allowing for avoidance of proprietary hardware lock-in, thus optimising TCO and data mobility.

“We are delighted to start this new partnership with Exertis Enterprise and welcome them as a distributor to the United Kingdom. Exertis Enterprise are demonstrated experts in cyber security, and as more businesses focus on the protection of their business-critical applications and data to provide cyber resiliency against ransomware attacks and cyber threats, it was a natural choice for us to begin this partnership together,” comments Alex Walsh, Channel and Alliances Director UKI, Veeam.

Dominic Ryles, Director of Sales and Commercial – Security at Exertis Enterprise, says, “As the global impact of ransomware continues to rise exponentially, there is a fundamental need for organisations to secure their last line of defence by investing in advanced technologies that prepare for potential attacks. As a market-leader for the sixth time in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, I’m excited to announce that we have joined forces with Veeam to deliver modern data protection to our channel partners, enabling them to use a single platform to own, control, and protect all of their customer data, anywhere, across all workloads.

“This is an exciting addition as we continue to expand our cyber security portfolio to enable our channel partners with the most secure, advanced, and powerful solutions on the market to reduce downtime and data loss, whilst meeting stringent SLAs and generating an additional profitable revenue stream.”