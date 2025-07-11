Duos Edge AI to deploy edge data centres in Corpus Christi

Author: Joe Peck

Duos Technologies Group, through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, a provider of edge data centre (EDC) solutions, has just announced the upcoming deployment of two new EDCs in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA.

Scheduled to be delivered at the end of July 2025, the Corpus Christi EDCs will serve as central communications hubs for carriers delivering services to mobile operators, enterprises, local education, healthcare, and digital economy sectors while driving growth across the local market.

In line with Duos Edge AI’s strategy to expand digital infrastructure in underserved and high-growth markets, with carrier integration and uninterrupted service, the initiative aims to remove key hurdles to edge connectivity while accelerating service readiness for regional partners.

“Our Corpus Christi project highlights the speed, precision, and value of our Edge AI model,” claims Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “We’re delivering high-availability, localised computing power that enables fibre and network providers to scale efficiently and meet increasing demand at the edge.

“We are bringing a state-of-the-art EDC solution to Corpus Christi to enable the major communications carriers to have an even more robust solution to the Corpus Christi market.”

The Corpus Christi deployment is part of Duos Edge AI’s 2025 plan to deploy 15 EDCs nationwide across the US, incorporating modular design, rapid deployment, and a focus on bridging the digital divide.

