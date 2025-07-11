The Wilmott Group joins Rehlko to advance critical power

Author: Joe Peck

The Wilmott Group, a UK provider of critical power projects and generator installations, has just announced that it has entered into a tentative agreement to be acquired by Rehlko (formerly Kohler Energy), a US-based manufacturer of power systems, generators, and energy solutions.

The move marks a new chapter for the Wilmott Group and hopes to strengthen the company’s ability to deliver across data centres and other critical infrastructure sectors, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and utilities.

As part of Rehlko’s EMEA operations, The Wilmott Group – including WB Power Services (WBPS) and Wiltech Acoustics – will gain access to expanded resources, global links, and new manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

“This is a hugely exciting and pivotal moment for the Wilmott Group,” expresses Andy Wilmott, Co-CEO and Chairman of The Wilmott Group. “Rehlko shares our deep-rooted commitment to long-term customer value, innovation, and operational excellence – values that the Wilmott Group were founded upon back in 1983. By coming together, we are uniquely positioned to elevate our impact, delivering even greater levels of reliability and innovation to mission-critical operations across the UK and EMEA.”

Through the acquisition, WBPS will partner more closely with Rehlko’s engineering teams to scale data centre projects. In addition, Wiltech Acoustics’ in-house acoustic manufacturing capabilities aim to enable shorter lead times and improved responsiveness to dynamic market demands.

“The Wilmott Group’s dedication to creating long-term value with customers strongly complements Rehlko’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable energy solutions,” claims Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. “In this new chapter for Rehlko, The Wilmott Group’s long history of success will bolster our data centre solutions across the UK and the rest of Europe.”

For more from Rehlko (formerly Kohler Energy), click here.