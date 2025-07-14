Next generation control technology

Author: Joe Peck

Deep Sea Electronics (DSE) presents an in-depth look at how its next-generation control platforms are revolutionising data centre backup power control:

In the high-stakes world of data centres, where uptime is critical and power continuity is non-negotiable, the technologies used to control and monitor backup power systems must evolve to meet increasingly complex demands. DSE has responded to this challenge with its UK manufactured next-generation suite of control platforms – the G8 Series, 86xx MKII Series, and 335 MKII, all supported by its powerful DSEWebNet remote monitoring solution.

These innovative platforms bring together advanced control functionality, flexible integration options, and intelligent monitoring to transform the way data centres manage their backup power infrastructure. Whether deployed in hyperscale environments or regional facilities, DSE’s next-generation technology delivers precision, resilience, and full situational awareness.

The DSEG8 Series – paralleling without compromise

At the core of DSE’s offering is the G8 Series, a cutting-edge advanced paralleling controller platform specifically engineered for complex backup power applications. With enhanced processing power, impressive I/O scalability, and advanced communications protocols, the G8 Series allows multiple generator sets to operate in perfect synchronisation, dynamically balancing load and optimising fuel use.

For data centres requiring modular or scalable backup configurations, the G8 series offers plug-and-play expandability, seamless integration with switchgear, and support for advanced load shedding and demand-based control logic. Its intuitive interface and built-in redundancy protocols ensure that power delivery remains stable – even in failure scenarios.

The G8 series also boasts enhanced cyber security features and encryption standards (IEC62443), helping data centres to stay compliant with IT security policies and protect against cyber threats.

The DSE86 MKII Series – power meets simplicity

The 86 MKII Series builds on DSE’s legacy of reliable control with an all-in-one solution that combines sophisticated functionality with ease of use. Designed for generator applications in both standby and prime power roles, the 86 MKII range offers built-in synchronising, load sharing, and generator-to-generator or generator-to-mains paralleling capabilities.

Its flexible configuration options make it an ideal choice for data centre backup systems that need to strike a balance between performance and operational simplicity. With support for multiple communication protocols including Modbus, SNMP and CAN, the 86 MKII integrates smoothly into existing infrastructure while offering the tools needed to build a more resilient power environment.

The DSE335 MKII – intelligent switching redefined

No modern backup power system is complete without a reliable transfer switch controller, and the DSE335 MKII sets a new standard for intelligence and precision. Designed to manage the automatic transfer of power between two power sources (S1 & S2), the 335 MKII delivers seamless switching with options for closed transition – eliminating momentary interruptions that could impact sensitive equipment.

Its advanced monitoring capabilities, built-in event logging, and remote access make it a vital component in high-availability environments. The 335 MKII is particularly well-suited to Tier III and Tier IV data centres, where power transfer accuracy and system transparency are essential.

Remote visibility with DSEWebNet

System control is no longer confined to on-site panels. With DSEWebNet, DSE’s cloud-based remote monitoring platform, data centre managers gain full visibility of their backup power systems from anywhere in the world.

Whether monitoring live generator status, fuel levels, alarms, load demand or environmental conditions, DSEWebNet enables proactive maintenance and rapid response. Custom alerts and real-time dashboards keep stakeholders informed, while historical data and reporting tools support compliance, audits, and performance improvement initiatives.

The secure architecture of DSEWebNet ensures that remote connectivity does not compromise system security – a critical consideration in data centre environments.

Looking ahead

As the data centre landscape continues to grow and evolve, the demand for smarter, faster and more integrated backup power solutions will only intensify. DSE’s next-generation control platforms are built with this future in mind – offering the tools, intelligence, and flexibility needed to support always-on digital infrastructures.

From advanced paralleling multi-set control with the G8 series, to smart switching with the 335 MKII and real-time monitoring with DSEWebNet, DSE is redefining what’s possible in backup power control for data centres – and setting a new benchmark for resilience and reliability.

Discover how DSE’s next-generation control technology can transform your data centre power strategy by getting in touch today. To speak with a DSE product expert, call +44(0) 1732 890099 or visit DSE’s website.