Zerto has announced the promotions of Avi Raichel to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Deepak Verma as VP, Product Management. The two senior leadership positions are key to the continued success of the business and product strategy roadmap.

Avi Raichel has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), having served as Zerto’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the past four years. The selection of Raichel for this role marks the first time Zerto has appointed a COO. As COO, he will now also be responsible for transforming Zerto’s strategy into execution by working with teams across the company to build collaborative cross-functional plans, processes, and tools that can scale and grow as needed. He will continue to serve as CIO, leading the IT, operations, sales operations, and cloud teams.

Also announced, Deepak Verma has been promoted to VP, Product Management, taking leadership of the entire product management team. Having joined Zerto nearly two years ago from Commvault, he has made a major impact in his previous role as Director of Product Strategy. Verma was responsible for leading Zerto’s successful data protection and development strategies, while also bringing to market Zerto for Kubernetes and leading multiple key other projects and assisting in managing the team.

“Avi and Deepak have become instrumental to the Zerto success story, and they are valued colleagues and highly respected industry professionals,” says Ziv Kedem, CEO of Zerto. “I am delighted to recognise their achievements, and it says a huge amount about their qualities that we can make these crucial appointments from within the team. This sends an important message to the wider Zerto team and all the stakeholders supporting our efforts that we have the talent to succeed.”

“I am delighted to be assuming the role of COO at a time when the business is raising the bar for the way organisations approach cloud data management and protection,” comments Raichel. “Working alongside the senior leadership team over the past four years has enabled me to build a deep understanding of our customers, partners, and the opportunities for further growth, and I look forward to building on our success story.”

“Leading the Zerto product management strategy is a challenging and rewarding role. I’m excited about the innovative milestones we’ll be achieving in the months and years to come,” concludes Verma. “Everyone on the team is committed to our shared success and ensuring customers are in the best possible position to meet the challenges of a digitally transformed world—we are ideally placed to go on that journey with them.”