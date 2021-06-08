Total Information Management Corporation (TIM Corp) has joined the Epsilon channel partner programme by deploying Infiny by Epsilon at its data centre in the Philippines. The Network as a Service (NaaS) platform enables TIM Corp to offer on-demand connectivity solutions to its customers via Epsilon’s global network fabric.

As the adoption of cloud strategies in the Philippines grows, internet-bypass accessibility of public cloud on-ramp locations, such as Singapore, is becoming a growing need for small and medium-sized enterprises within the country. By being an Epsilon channel partner, TIM Corp can bundle Epsilon’s connectivity services with its own domestic service offering. Its customers can use the NaaS platform to deliver direct connections to the cloud and interconnect data centres using Epsilon’s network backbone.

“We’re pleased to welcome TIM Corp as our first channel partner in the Philippines. TIM Corp gains a powerful platform that gives its customers flexible and scalable connectivity to data centres and cloud service providers around the world,” comments Warren Aw, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Epsilon. “Our channel partner programme is designed to accelerate our partner’s go-to-market strategy and support new business requirements. We offer a simple commercial model that enables managed service providers to capitalise on new networking opportunities in the cloud without the need to build their own infrastructure.”

With Infiny, TIM Corp can deliver Epsilon’s ethernet services, including Data Centre Interconnect, Cloud Connect and Remote Peering, to its Filipino customers. It provides on-demand connectivity to over 250 data centres with on-ramps to Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud.

“Partnering with Epsilon and bringing Infiny into our business is an important step forward in our roadmap. To keep up with the growing appetite for cloud in the Philippines, we want to make cloud connectivity simpler and more efficient for our customers,” says Egie Gutierrez, Vice President – Data Centre Services, Sales and Operations at TIM Corp. “Infiny is a complementary addition to our existing services, and it brings a whole new ecosystem to our business. With Epsilon as our partner, we can now deliver a much more comprehensive set of service offerings to our customers.”