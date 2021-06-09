Brightsolid have announced that it has obtained AWS Public Sector Partner status. This designation recognises partners with cloud-based solutions and experience across government, education, and non-profit customers.

Over the last 18 months, Brightsolid has extended its experience in enabling public sector organisations to take advantage of cloud based services and has established a close working relationship with AWS as its cloud partner of choice.

The achievement by the Dundee-based cloud business follows data from analyst house Gartner, which predicts that the surge in public cloud adoption caused by the pandemic will continue until 2024.

Jon Gasparini, CTO of Brightsolid notes: “This achievement builds on our strong track record working in partnership with central government, local authority, NHS and education customers in Scotland to deliver a range of cloud-based services. Over the last year, we have seen an increased demand from both public and commercial sector customers seeking guidance in how to successfully utilise the public cloud.

“While the pandemic has resulted in tightened budgets, organisations have recognised the cost efficiency and agility benefits which the cloud provides. When the pandemic hit the cloud was central in supporting organisations rapidly move to a remote working model; this year we are seeing more organisations consider how they can use it to support further digital transformation and how they can take advantage of data analytics for a competitive edge.”

This accreditation follows the launch of several new products and services over the past year including Cloud Control Framework, which allows organisations to strengthen their data security measures, and Cloud Foundations, which allows organisations to quickly launch secure and compliant AWS clouds.