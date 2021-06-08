Nautilus Data Technologies is developing the first major sustainable digital infrastructure in Millinocket, Maine, a rural area designated as a Qualified Opportunity Zone. The 13-acre, 60MW data centre facility is engineered to become one of the greenest facilities in the world. Nautilus will use its patented water-cooling systems and 100% hydroelectric power both to support conventional computing and unleash the availability of high-performance computing with dramatically improved energy, water, and environmental performance.

Millinocket is one of seven Qualified Opportunity Zones in Penobscot County that provide federal tax advantages to attract investments into economically distressed communities. Millinocket is the former home of the Great Northern Paper Company, which began producing paper in 1902 and at its peak was the world’s largest newsprint producer. Nautilus will be the first tenant on the site of the former mill since it closed in 2008, launching a new beginning for the region.

“With the help of Nautilus, Maine is demonstrating that we can be a global leader in building pioneering digital technologies that will create jobs and strengthen our economy in an environmentally-sustainable way,” said Governor Janet Mills. “This significant investment and new facility mark another important step forward in the revitalisation of the former mill site and are further proof that sustainable innovation can power long-term economic growth in rural Maine.”

“Nautilus’ new facility will establish Maine as an international leader in environmentally sustainable data storage technology and lay the foundation for future economic growth,” said US Senator Susan Collins, “By breathing new life into the site of the former Great Northern Paper mill, this substantial investment will help catalyse the creation of much-needed jobs in the region, attract other innovative companies, and strengthen the community.”

Nautilus data centres use its patented TRUE (Total Resource Usage Effectiveness) technologies to cool computer systems by using recirculated water from a nearby ocean, river, or lake. TRUE enables the high-performance computing systems to meet the growing global demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications such as smart city, smart transportation, smart grid, telemedicine, breakthrough R&D, public health, safety, and security.

“As the global economy continues to emphasise both the importance of digital infrastructure and the urgency of confronting climate change, sustainable projects like this are the blueprint for Maine’s future,” said Senator King. “The new Nautilus facility is an important step to revitalise the regional economy, which will put Maine on the map as a leader in digital innovation, further our state’s longstanding commitment to environmentally-friendly industry, and create good jobs that strengthen our communities.”

The Millinocket Data Centre will use 70% less power than a traditional data centre would use for cooling and will provide 30+% net reduction in energy-related CO2 emissions and air pollution. Unlike the highly resource-intensive and unsustainable characteristics of conventional air-cooled data centers, the Millinocket Data Centre will consume zero drinking water, use zero greenhouse gas refrigerants or chemicals, produce zero wastewater, make no noise, and cause no harm to fish or wildlife. Combined with the use of 100% hydroelectric power, the Millinocket Data Centre will be the greenest data center globally. ​