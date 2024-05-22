Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the launch of its European Football Challenge 2024, a sales initiative for European resellers.

Vertiv’s latest initiative is open to new and existing reseller partners across participating countries, offering the chance to win exclusive European Cup 2024 match tickets and other prizes.

To win European Cup 2024 match tickets, resellers must complete the following five actions by 31 May:

Provide proof of purchase in the Vertiv Football Portal

Register in Vertiv Partner Program (VPP)

Register three deals on VPP via deal registration

Complete product training of their choice on VPP

Post on LinkedIn explaining why they choose Vertiv for their customers (with the promotional hashtag #IChooseVertiv)

The first five individuals to successfully complete all these actions will earn a spot at the Vertiv’s surprise football getaway at Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on 20 June. Winners will be announced on 5 June.

Partners will also have the chance to earn credits for every sale registered between 29 April and 14 July. Those with the most credits at the end of each of the five rounds of the football tournament will win prizes, such as a national football shirt. To qualify, partners just need to play the European Football Challenge score predictor (predicting the winners and scores for each game in the round) and register sales within each stage. First time channel product purchases will also be rewarded with prizes.

Martin Ryder, Channel Sales Director Northern Europe at Vertiv, says, “Our channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and we are pleased to offer this exciting opportunity to engage and reward them through our European Football Challenge 2024. We look forward to seeing our partners showcase their dedication and passion through this new initiative.”

The initiative is open to reseller partners across participating countries, including: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and United Kingdom.

For more information about the European Football Challenge 2024, visit vertivfootballchallenge2024.com.

For more from Vertiv, click here.