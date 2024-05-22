Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the launch of the InfiniBox G4 family of next-generation storage arrays for all-flash and hybrid configurations, along with a series of significant enhancements and new capabilities that advance the company’s InfiniVerse infrastructure consumption services platform, seamless hybrid multi-cloud support, and cybersecurity capabilities. Taking a platform-centric approach, Infinidat unveiled a strategic extension of its Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offerings with the advancement of its InfiniVerse platform.

The new Infinidat G4 storage arrays deliver up to twice the performance of the current generation of InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II solutions and include a new lifecycle management controller upgrade option called InfiniVerse Mobius. This launch also includes support for Microsoft Azure public cloud with InfuzeOS Cloud Edition; and enhancements to Infinidat’s InfiniSafe enterprise cyber storage resilience and recovery solution. The InfiniSafe enhancements include new Automated Cyber Protection (ACP), InfiniSafe Cyber Detection capabilities for VMware environments, and the extension of InfiniSafe Cyber Detection to Infinidat’s InfiniGuard purpose-built backup appliance in the second half of 2024.

“We’re excited to announce the new InfiniBox G4 systems and the many new enhancements that expand our InfiniVerse platform and STaaS initiatives, cybersecurity capabilities, infrastructure lifecycle management, and hybrid multi-cloud support; culminating significant product development efforts and field engagement with our partners and customers,” says Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “With these many advancements, Infinidat continues our focus on the mission of providing unparalleled storage solutions and customer experience to enterprises around the globe. Our commitment to this shows in the solutions we continue to deliver and the comprehensive value we provide to our customers.”

“Infinidat’s latest enterprise storage offerings are truly remarkable in their scope and scale. The InfiniBox G4 family showcases exceptional performance, features, and cost-efficiency,” notes Paul Rapier, VP of Information Technology at the Detroit Pistons. “Their platform-centric strategy, augmented by the improved InfiniVerse, builds upon an already robust system. The company’s efforts in enhancing cyber resilience for enterprises, particularly through the new InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection, are noteworthy for data security. Additionally, the expanded support for hybrid cloud storage is a game-changer, simplifying operations in a hybrid multi-cloud environment and delivering superior business and technical benefits.”

Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, Cloud, Infrastructure, and DevOps at Enterprise Strategy Group, concludes, “The new InfiniBox G4 family adds a new level of performance, expanding beyond the already impressive benchmarks set by previous Infinidat generations. The enhancements to InfiniSafe continue Infinidat’s track record of innovation in high-end enterprise storage cyber resilience and recovery. The addition of support for Microsoft Azure opens up new customer segments for Infinidat, simplifying hybrid-cloud adoption. The release is a testament to the company’s adherence to building enterprise-level solutions that you can trust – while, happily, not breaking the bank either.”

