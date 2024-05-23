Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced the signing of five power purchase agreements (PPA) to serve its operations in Spain and France – underscoring the company’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy coverage globally and meeting its sustainability goals.

In Spain, Digital Realty has signed a package solar deal comprising three separate 12-year agreements. The projects, developed by BRUC, a leading solar developer headquartered in Spain, are located in the Spanish provinces of Cadiz and Zaragoza.

“For BRUC, this agreement is part of our strategy of achieving stable, long-term income with reputed companies that share our vision of a renewable energy transition to fight against climate change,” says Luis Venero, Chief Executive Officer, BRUC.

Additionally, Digital Realty has signed two 15-year deals for wind energy in France. The projects, developed by wpd, a leading renewable energy project developer headquartered in Germany, encompass small wind farms in the French regions of Bretagne and Hauts-de-France.

“We at wpd are proud to support our customers’ objectives to reduce their carbon footprint,” notes Grégoire Simon, President of wpd onshore France. “We are therefore delighted to be working with Digital Realty on the recently concluded PPA for wind farms at two sites in France. PPA contracts offer cost-effective and predictable energy supply solutions for companies wishing to commit to the energy transition.”

Together, these PPAs represent an estimated 347 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable energy, equivalent to the electricity usage of approximately 200,000 households across Europe annually. The projects will also add to the pool of renewable energy across Europe where Digital Realty’s operations have been 100% matched with renewable energy since 2020.

Aaron Binkley, Vice President of Sustainability, Digital Realty, comments, “The signing of these most recent deals in Spain and France is the result of the continued execution of Digital Realty’s sustainability strategy, designed to support the development of high-quality renewables and strengthen our renewable energy coverage. We’re committed to continuing to expand our renewable energy portfolio and making progress towards our global sustainability goals.”

In 2020, Digital Realty joined the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), becoming the first global data centre organisation of its size and scale to do so. As part of this commitment, the company aims to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 68% and Scope 3 emissions by 24% by 2030. With over 120 data centres worldwide now matched with 100% renewable electricity, Digital Realty says that it continues to lead the industry in sustainable data centre solutions. The company has executed 15 renewable energy PPAs globally, generating approximately 2,200 GWh of renewable energy annually.

Schneider Electric supported the negotiations, working to ensure the agreements met the standards of Digital Realty.

“The data centre industry is one of the world’s most critical sectors, powering the global digital economy and driving the green transition through the adoption, generation, and development of renewable power,” explains Marc Garner, SVP, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, Europe.

Marc continues, “Power purchase agreements such as these are integral to its future, helping energy-intensive industries to simultaneously reap the financial and sustainability benefits of green innovation, and we’re glad to support Digital Realty as it continues to decarbonise its world-leading data centre portfolio.”

Digital Realty’s dedication to sustainability and the successful execution of its renewable energy strategy are all part of the company’s efforts to drive positive change and contribute to a greener future.

For more from Digital Realty, click here.