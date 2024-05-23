DigiCert, a global provider of digital trust products, has announced the evolution of its IoT security platform with the launch of DigiCert Device Trust Manager, an innovation designed to safeguard IoT devices throughout the entire lifecycle.

The new Device Trust Manager addresses the critical needs of device manufacturers for an integrated and scalable solution to secure IoT devices, manage complex compliance requirements, and ensure operational and device integrity amidst growing threats targeting devices.

With the projected growth of 55.7 billion connected devices by the year 2025 – spanning consumer electronics, healthcare equipment, industrial systems, and more – the threat landscape grows more diverse and complex each day. The scale of this interconnected ecosystem also amplifies compliance issues, as organisations struggle to adhere to stringent security standards and regulations across diverse device types, environments, and borders. To effectively mitigate these risks, organisations need a comprehensive way to manage and secure the vast array of devices in various stages of the lifecycle while safeguarding data, privacy, and operational continuity in the face of evolving threats.

“With Device Trust Manager, DigiCert is reinforcing its commitment to digital trust in the rapidly expanding IoT landscape,” says Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer, DigiCert. “We’re excited to introduce this integrated platform to new and existing customers, transforming IoT device security with comprehensive protection throughout the device lifecycle. Device Trust Manager checks all the IoT boxes, except the one labelled ‘Ship and Pray’.”

DigiCert Device Trust Manager offers unparalleled security for every stage of the IoT device lifecycle, from birth to decommission, ensuring compliance while improving operational efficiency. The solution prioritises privacy, consumer safety, and business continuity via:

• Enhanced compliance: Simplifies adherence to international regulations, supporting rigorous compliance demands with detailed SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials), real-time monitoring, and secure provisioning to maintain device integrity throughout the lifecycle

• Operational efficiency: Automates security processes, enabling quicker device deployment with features like over-the-air (OTA) updates and zero-touch provisioning

• Risk mitigation: Improves anomaly detection capabilities to protect against downtime and data breaches

• Scalable security: Easily scales from small to large deployments, adapting to various device ecosystems.

“The latest solution from DigiCert, built upon the already impressive DigiCert One platform, shows continued innovation,” says Sam Gabbay, President, TUO Accessories. “Once again, DigiCert is leading the way by showing leadership, commitment to IoT security and especially their customer experience by thinking 10 steps ahead for them. I am proud to be a DigiCert customer and am excited to use Device Trust Manager, which shows promise to improve an already streamlined workflow.”

