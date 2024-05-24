CyrusOne, a global data centre developer and operator specialising in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, has announced Tak Mishima as its new Managing Director in Japan.

With extensive experience in the engineering, design, and construction industry, Tak will lead CyrusOne’s business in Japan, responsible for driving growth and delivering data centre excellence to the most sophisticated customers in the region. Tak will oversee regional business strategy working alongside the company’s global management to deliver upon land and power strategy, design, development, operations, sales and marketing.

“This is an exciting time to join CyrusOne as the company continues its global expansion,” Tak comments. “The data centre industry has a crucial role to play in our digital lives, and I am looking forward to supporting the team to play our part in meeting our customer’s needs in the region and ultimately enabling society to engage, learn, grow and succeed in new and exciting ways.”

Prior to joining CyrusOne, Tak worked as Project Director at Turner & Townsend, where he led growth strategies for data centre, manufacturing, and life science clients in Japan. Before that, he spent nearly 25 years at Kajima Building & Design Group, starting as an Electrical Design Engineer and later rising to the position of Senior Vice President, where he oversaw financial strategies and business operations in the US and Japan.

CyrusOne entered the Japanese data centre market in May 2023, when it announced its joint venture with Kansai Electric Power Company (KEPCO). Established in 1951, and headquartered in Osaka, KEPCO is a major Japanese electric utility and power provider that also operates telecommunications and real estate development businesses in Japan.

“Tak is a proven leader, and we are thrilled that he has chosen to join the CyrusOne team,” says Eric Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer at CyrusOne. “CyrusOne’s JV with KEPCO in Japan is a special partnership that brings data centre and power capability together, offering a unique opportunity to optimise digital and power infrastructure simultaneously. Through this collaboration, data centre infrastructure will be better aligned with the broader power grid to drive resilience, efficiency and smart development. We are confident that Tak will be instrumental in growing our business in Japan and across the Asia Pacific region, supporting our customers’ needs.”

As a leading global data centre developer and operator, CyrusOne’s strategic decision to enter this joint venture with KEPCO was aimed at expanding its global presence and customer offerings in the region. The joint venture with KEPCO is now undertaking hyperscale data centre development and operations in Japan – with a specific focus on Tokyo and Osaka – with plans to invest more than $7 billion (£5.5bn) reaching a business scale of 900MW over the next decade.

