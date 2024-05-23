Prime, an international hyperscale and wholesale data center provider, today announced plans to develop a 26,000 square-metre data centre in Madrid, Spain.

The company has secured 7.6 acres in Alcobendas and plans to develop a facility that will be able deliver 40 megawatts of critical power. Alcobendas is the largest in-country data centre ecosystem, with 41% of the live, colocation power consumption. Prime Madrid will be developed according to customer demand and will address hyperscale cloud and artificial intelligence power density requirements.

“With 44 megawatts of take-up in 2023, power challenges limiting FLAPD markets, and information governance mandating in-country data centre presence, it is clear that Madrid is poised for strong growth over the foreseeable future,” comments Nicholas Laag, Founder and CEO of Prime Data Centers. “Alcobendas is an ideal location for Prime’s first data centre in Madrid, with an established ecosystem that offers easy access to fibre and experienced, skilled labour.”

Prime selected Madrid for its latest expansion on account of the market’s strong, hyperscale demand base which represented an estimated 74% of 2023 take-up across self-build and colocation data centres. Additionally, Madrid’s central location serves a large population base while acting as the primary network relay point for coastal regions and Portugal. Prime Madrid will be located at Calle de la Pedriza 1, Alcobendas in immediate proximity to local Internet Exchange Points for customer network optimisation.

“Having spent the last 25 years in Madrid, it is encouraging to see the hard work and preparation put in by so many local stakeholders result in readiness to capitalise on the recent surge in demand,” says Michael Wall, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction for Prime in Europe. “Prime believes this strong foundation will sustain data centre growth in Madrid, further validating its place alongside the most influential digital infrastructure markets in Europe. We are excited to contribute to the success story.”

Prime’s three-plus gigawatt roadmap now includes 22 owned and optioned locations in the US and Europe, as well as numerous others in active due diligence. Recent announcements include nearly 500 megawatts across Denmark, Phoenix and Chicago. Prime also projects the opening of its partially pre-leased Los Angeles data centre in October 2024.

