Vertiv has some exciting plans for strengthening and investing in its channel strategy this year and has started by appointing two new channel leads: Martin Ryder will take on the role of channel sales director and Stuart McDougall has joined the company as a channel marketing specialist – both for the UK and Ireland.

Imminent exciting developments include an upgraded partnership programme, renewed go to market strategy and a number of quality-of-life upgrades for customers that will further drive an enhanced partner/end user experience.

Tasked with helping organisations to power their mission-critical applications, Martin will lead the channel team in supporting businesses distribution partners and resellers. He will report directly to Alex Brew, Sales Director UK and Ireland. Martin is already very knowledgeable about Vertiv’s IT channel portfolio of products and is in an ideal position to support partners with the vast opportunity that edge infrastructure acceleration will continue to provide to as he has been with the company since 2004.

Edge infrastructure spend is expected to grow at $41.7 billion by 2025 according to IDC 2021, and the market opportunities across multiple vertical segments are vast for our channel partners. As digital transformation and edge computing advance, there is a need and appetite for complementary forward-thinking approaches and IT solutions.

Martin’s previous role saw him leading the light Industrial sales team, predominantly working with transportation and manufacturing customers such as Heathrow Airport, Network Rail and London Underground. Over his 18-year career at Vertiv, Martin has held a number of positions working within direct sales teams. He has been responsible for managing high-profile accounts and supporting the consulting engineering community as a technical advisor of UPS technology.

Stuart McDougall will be responsible for recruiting, activating and retaining partners and growing investment in the partner ecosystem. He will work closely with key distribution partners to continue driving joint business and winning new customers. Stuart will report to Hannah Sharland, Marketing Manager UK & Ireland.

In his previous role, Stuart was the senior account manager for TPL Digital, a channel marketing agency specialising in helping enterprise software vendors accelerate their channel programs through recruiting, enabling and growing their respective partners. His goal is to attract partnerships with channel distributors and resellers based on trust and growth.