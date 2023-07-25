Veeam Software has announced that it is integrating Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 with Microsoft 365 Backup via its backup APIs to bring customers and partners new capabilities for backup, recovery, ransomware protection and business continuity.

Veeam plans to utilise this integration to deliver new innovations and experiences to Microsoft customers that need the very best data protection and ransomware recovery to keep their businesses running.

“Today, every business is a digital business,” says Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “That means fast, reliable access and availability of data is critical to keep businesses running. Veeam is the leading provider of backup and recovery for Microsoft 365, with over 15 million users protected. We’re delighted to extend our advanced capabilities to customers and partners using Microsoft 365 Backup. We plan to deliver innovative new features and capabilities, taking advantage of the power and reliability of the Veeam data platform which keeps businesses running.”

“We’re excited to work with Veeam, and look forward to the unprecedented speed and scale of backup and restore experiences they can bring to customers with our new Microsoft 365 Backup solution,” says Jeff Teper, President, Collaboration Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is being used to protect more than 15 million users. This adoption reflects customers’ shared responsibility to own and protect their critical Microsoft 365 data, eliminating the risk of losing Microsoft 365 data. It provides the lowest recovery point objectives (RPO), the broadest set of recovery options, and the flexibility to back up Microsoft 365 data to any location.

Availability

Work on the integration between Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft 365 Backup via its backup APIs is underway, with general availability of the updated offering expected within 90 days of the Microsoft 365 Backup service being available.

