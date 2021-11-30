Utelogy has announced its U-Computer Platform provides easy integration with Windows-Based Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) devices for monitoring management and control to deliver actionable intelligence to the workplace.

Microsoft Teams is one of the leading video collaboration platforms, and its MTR version is increasingly being deployed by organizations to support hybrid work environments and manage collaborations between remote and on-site employees. As office spaces reopen, IT departments need solutions that meet returning employees’ heightened meeting expectations and also ensure those staying off-site have experiences equal to those of their on-site colleagues.

“Online collaboration and video meetings are now permanent realities in the workplace and organizations are looking for new ways to make their employees’ online experience as seamless and productive as possible,” says Frank Pellkofer, President of Utelogy. “The Utelogy platform addresses many of the issues MTR users can face, including authentication and sign-in errors or device connection problems. MTR integration coupled with Utelogy’s Analytic Tiles, offers customers a deeper level of insight into their AV/UC estate to help make data-driven decisions about improving productivity and boosting overall efficiency.”

In conjunction with hardware support, Utelogy supports the Microsoft Teams UC soft codec. Its platform monitors the status of MTR peripherals, connections, calls in progress, presence and more. Operations teams can gather detailed analytics on MTR-equipped rooms directly from the Utelogy platform which helps to improve system uptime and allows staff to make data-driven decisions.

To ensure seamless online experiences, Utelogy has expanded its management and monitoring capabilities to provide robust, real-time data and monitoring of Windows-based MTR devices, including:

Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub 500

Poly Studio X series

HP Slice

Logitech Tap (with NUC PC)

Yealink MVC

Crestron Flex/UC Engine

This integration delivers a range of benefits, including reduced operational costs, automated room-ready tests and increased proactive service management. Organizations can easily troubleshoot and resolve device errors, receive instant alert notifications about device or system health and ultimately create better user experiences.