The Uptime Institute has announced another addition to its growing educational offering with the launch of its new Accredited Sustainability Advisor (ASA) programme. The ASA course is designed to deliver essential knowledge of sustainability concepts and the practical skills data centre professionals need to develop and implement a comprehensive, world-class sustainability strategy.

More than 70 countries have established commitments to achieve net zero greenhouse gas by 2050. New regulations are proliferating worldwide, with hundreds of pieces of climate change and sustainability legislation, standards and requirements enacted over the past 10 years. As demand for senior-level data centre professionals and IT/facility engineers with advanced sustainability expertise continues to rise, sustainability skillsets have never been more valuable or impactful. The ASA course cuts through the mounting volume of information and opinion around sustainability programs and offers insight on global best practices.

The ASA curriculum covers:

• Session 1—Sustainability policy and management

• Session 2—Regulatory requirements

• Session 3—Facility siting, design, and certification

• Session 4—Facility energy consumption and efficiency

• Session 5—IT energy consumption and efficiency

• Session 6—Renewable energy purchasing and consumption

• Session 7—Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions

• Session 8—Water consumption and efficiency

• Session 9—Circular economy, recycle, and reuse

• Session 10—Information reporting

• Session 11—Sustainability strategy in the organisation

The first online instructor-led, ASA course begins on May 23rd and includes four half-day sessions of intensive instruction and exercises, ending with a proctored examination on the fifth day. For further information and a list of course dates, refer to the course calendar. Uptime also offers private course options for companies that wish to create exclusive corporate learning and development programs for ongoing employee education.

“With the growing effects of climate change on health, safety and global economies, world-class digital infrastructure owners and operators require hands-on, practical training to build a comprehensive and fully actionable sustainability strategy,” says Christopher M. Hill, Global Head, Product Management, Uptime Institute. “Our course ensures participants graduate with the skills necessary to lead their organisations in achieving sustainability objectives, both now and into the future.”

Uptime’s longstanding leadership in digital infrastructure sustainability and efficiency dates back to its inaugural Green Data Centre Forum in 2007. The launch of the new ASA course represents yet another step in the organisation’s expanding program to inform, guide and support sustainability advancements throughout the sector. Through its new sustainability educational training, Sustainability Consulting Services and related offerings, Uptime advises some of the world’s largest digital infrastructure owners and operators, many vendors and equipment manufacturers, regulators, and policymakers to help the industry design, build and operate digital infrastructure sustainably—without compromising resiliency.