atNorth has announced the appointment of Torborg Chetkovich to its Board of Directors. The expansion of the board is part of atNorth’s commitment to grow its business in the Nordics to meet the increasing needs of global businesses at a time when cost efficient, sustainable infrastructure is in more demand than ever.

“Torborg has 30 years of experience working and investing in next generation infrastructure”, says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. “As we continue to scale our business, we are committed to engaging with the right people to support our growth in the most intelligent and environmentally conscious way. Torborg’s strategic knowledge and commitment to best-in-class technology, coupled with her proven track record of building great organisations from the ground up, will allow us to meet the increasing demand for our services with agility whilst remaining true to our sustainable ethos.”

Torborg has held several senior executive management and board positions within the transport, real estate and infrastructure sector and currently holds the position of Managing Director, Private Infrastructure Europe at Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm and majority owner of atNorth. She is also a member of the board of directors of the firm’s current portfolio company Parmaco and energy infrastructure company CapeOmega. Prior to joining Partners Group, she served as partner at CapMan Infra, Group CEO of Swedavia (Swedish airports) and MTR Nordics and Deputy CEO at Veolia Transport Sweden.

“I am delighted to join the atNorth Board of Directors at this time of significant growth for the business and the industry as a whole,” says Torborg. “As the demand for high performance data centre solutions continues to grow, it is essential that businesses are met with scalable offerings that are truly sustainable and future proof. I look forward to collaborating with atNorth’s leadership team and my board colleagues to guide the success of the business at this pivotal time.”