nLighten has acquired Euclyde Data Centers (Euclyde), a leading French regional platform with six carrier-neutral data centres in Sophia Antipolis, Lyon, Strasbourg, Besançon and Paris.

Along with nLighten’s existing operations in Germany, the acquisition of Euclyde establishes the nLighten platform in two of Europe’s core data centre markets. France is a compelling choice for extending nLighten’s footprint as it is a mature market with large economic regions that could benefit from more localised data centres. Euclyde’s nationwide network of high-quality data centres, strong reputation and agility make it well suited for this accelerating shift to the edge. Euclyde also has a strong track record of entering new regional markets in France through accretive greenfield and M&A transactions, which nLighten will seek to further accelerate.

Euclyde’s distributed asset base is well-aligned with nLighten’s strategy to integrate data centres into the data and energy infrastructure of regional markets. In particular, the low greenhouse gas intensity of the French energy market presents a strong operational synergy with nLighten’s ambition to reduce its environmental footprint.

Amidst evolving data sovereignty standards within Europe, nLighten intends to retain operational leadership of the data centres in country and places high importance on their identification with the French market.

“With this acquisition, we are taking another step towards our goal of creating a leading pan-European edge data centre platform. Euclyde is an excellent fit with our strategy, and the existing management team, employees and assets are a solid base for our ambitions in France,” says Harro Beusker, co-founder and CEO of nLighten.

“We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with I Squared Capital and nLighten. Through its pan-European vision, and I Squared Capital’s financial support, nLighten brings to Euclyde the means to become the leader in the French edge data centre space,” says Magdi Houry, founder and majority owner of Euclyde.