Telehouse has officially opened its first Thai data centre at the prime location of Rama 9 in Bangkok with an investment of $74 million, aiming to create a connectivity ecosystem and become the first purpose-built data centre to achieve 100% power supply by renewable energy in Thailand.

The event was joined by Kazuya Nashida, Embassy of Japan in Thailand; Sonklin Ploymee, Deputy Secretary General; Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) and credible partners from Thailand and other countries to mark the opening in Bangkok.

Bangkok is the newest location among 45 Telehouse locations in the world. Telehouse Thailand is its third footprint in south east Asia, with a building area of 9,000m2 and a 9.5MVA power capacity. With the location in the centre of Bangkok, the data centre focuses on Telehouse’s interconnection strategy, aiming to be the internet hub data centre where multiple telecommunication carriers and service providers interconnect and exchange data traffic domestically and internationally.

In addition to the goal of developing and promoting the network system in Thailand, Telehouse Thailand is also keen on green environmental initiatives to be the first data centre in Thailand to procure 100% renewable energy-based electricity, aligned with the Telehouse global target of achieving net zero CO 2 emissions by 2026.

Ken Miyashita, Managing Director of Telehouse Thailand, says, “We are very excited to announce and celebrate our official opening in Bangkok. With our location in the heart of the city, Telehouse Thailand will provide secure and reliable data centre services to act as a connectivity hub in south east Asia. We are ready to elevate data centre standards and contribute to the digital society in the country and region.”