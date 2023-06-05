Data centre operators are being warned about a costly oversight that could lead to downtime and costly remedial construction work, according to a new sector report.

Concern is being raised around incorrectly designed and installed fluing for backup generators leading to overheating and system failure during grid outages. Critical infrastructure malfunction related downtime may not only lead to steep penalties for data centre operators, but also cause reputational damage to the construction and design teams involved.

With research from the Mediterranean Center of Social and Educational Research (MSCER) claiming around 30% of data centre construction as remedial work, incorrect design and installation of building services is a disruptive and costly issue that could be avoided.

To support the industry with the best practices for flue specification and installation in data centre design and construction, chimney and flue manufacturer Schiedel, has detailed its recommended ‘Critical Path’ process in its new report.

Dean Moffatt, Technical Sector Expert at Schiedel, explains, “This paper aims to address the chimney blind spot in the industry by promoting a ‘flue first’ mindset, using insights from Scheidel’s team of experts. It discusses the various factors that make correct specification crucial, outlines key considerations for contractors and architects, and provides a better understanding of what a successful installation entails.”

As Savills research cites the need for construction of data centres to more than double by 2025, ensuring all critical infrastructure is installed correctly first time, is essential. With pressure on operators to deliver capacity to meet growing demand, risking the financial penalties and reputational damage that remedial works could pose is not an option.

James adds, “At Schiedel, we are committed to providing excellent assistance to those who are part of the data centre development process, especially during the critical construction phases. Our goal is to set a standard for the use of flues in data centres, which is crucial as the industry continues to expand.”