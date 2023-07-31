The Data Lab Community has expanded with AI and data skills in more demand than ever and interest in the sector growing internationally.

As part of its continued evolution, and to provide further value to its members, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI has launched a new premium membership subscription. The offering includes additional benefits without removing existing features that will remain freely available to both new and existing members.

Members who sign up for the premium tier will receive additional benefits, including discounts for The Data Lab’s flagship events, professional development opportunities and the ability to share job vacancies with thousands of students and professionals.

Originally launched as a response to the quickly evolving and extremely challenging pandemic landscape, its growing community recently reached a significant milestone, surpassing 3,000 members. It has become a forum for academics, students and professionals to connect and collaborate on data and AI related projects. It has subsequently provided fertile territory for those looking to start or develop careers in this industry.

The focus on online collaboration has proven particularly attractive to the international audience, with members from 67 countries. This growth has seen the company become a central part of the innovation centre’s strategy to engage and inspire Scotland’s AI and data sector internationally.

Additionally, it has helped to facilitate more than 1,300 job opportunities for its members, the equivalent of almost 60 roles every month, since September 2021. The latest figures cover job opportunities that have been shared on a job forum to which members have exclusive access. The online community has helped to bridge the widening AI and data skills gap that threatens to restrict the growth of a burgeoning Scottish success story.

