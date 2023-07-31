Accelevation Holdings has acquired Instor Solutions to integrate Instor’s data centre white space installation and project management expertise with its data centre containment and caging solutions business, Conatech, to form the Accelevation Data Centre Business Unit.

The acquisition has established a new, vertically integrated data centre business unit comprising both brands to create a single, customer-facing entity and forming the USA’s large integrated data centre services solutions provider. Together, the Accelevation Data Centre Business Unit will solve key challenges for hyperscale, colocation and enterprise customers, including faster product design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, with dedicated white space integration, services and project management expertise.

By combining both leading brands, it has created the only organisation within the US market capable of providing fully integrated, data centre infrastructure product manufacturing, with self-performing, fit-up solutions design and project delivery. This comprehensive services offering will propel hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centre operators to benefit from speed and efficiency, offering enhanced value throughout the entire lifecycle and delivering data centre environments at accelerated pace and scale.

Through its integrated sales, manufacturing and operations teams, for example, Conatech’s customers now have immediate access to the data centre white space design, build and integration services. In turn, Instor has secured access to the vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities used by Accelevation to produce its Conatech data centre products.

Accelevation President and CEO, Michael Rubiera, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Instor to the Accelevation portfolio of innovative companies. Combining Instor’s 40+ sales and project management professionals to our Accelevation portfolio creates one of the most comprehensive and all-encompassing solution providers of data centre products and installations in the world. We couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities and growth this acquisition provides.”

