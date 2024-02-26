The agenda for the upcoming Digital Transformation Week North America in Santa Clara has been announced, and it is jam-packed with panels and presentations about all the trending digital transformation topics in Silicon Valley.

The two-day conference on 5-6 June 2024 is set to explore topics such as transformation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, the future of work, employee experience, and hyperautomation – combining a mix of technologies such as RPA, AI, and machine learning.

The panels and presentations, hosted by expert speakers from companies such as IBM, Regus, UPS, eBay, Takeda and more, will cover emerging digital transformation technologies, sustainability and green tech, adopting mobile technologies to elevate customer experience, enterprise architecture and much more.

Day one of Digital Transformation Week North America is titled ‘Digital Transformation in Action’ and will dive into:

Data-driven transformation strategies for people, with people

Improving your business decisions with hyper-automation

Adopting mobile technologies and unified communications to boost your business processes

The evolution of emerging technologies to advance digital transformation

Accelerating enterprise innovation discovery and problem-solving in the AI age

DevOps automation and value stream management

Day two of Digital Transformation Week North America is titled ‘Human-Centred Approaches to DTX’ and will explore:

Ensuring effective change management in the current landscape

What makes an influential change management leader?

Digital transformation as a strategy for sustainability

Reflections on the changing face and future of digital transformation

Managing capabilities and business processes with enterprise architecture

Digital Transformation Week will go beyond mere discussions, offering opportunities to explore innovations and strategic approaches. The event offers the chance to network with peers actively accelerating digital transformation, with over 7,000 attendees, 250+ exhibitors and 200+ speakers.

Who will be in attendance?

Digital Transformation Week is attended by senior and director-level representatives from a range of businesses, including CTOs, COOs, CIOs, CISOs, directors of IT, heads of digital transformation, directors of business transformation, emerging tech, change, cloud architects, solution architects and more.

Which industries will be represented?

Manufacturing and supply chain, financial services and banking, retail and consumer products, healthcare and pharma, marketing, e-commerce, software and cloud Services, IT services, telecommunications and more.

To read more on the Digital Transformation Week North America, click here.