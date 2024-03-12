Telehouse has contributed to digital inclusion in the local community by donating 40 laptops to a number of Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) organisations in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets (LBTH).

The donation, made possible by the LBTH council’s Social Value Benefits Scheme, enhances the digital skills of staff in VCS entities, providing new training opportunities, and delivering time-saving and financial efficiencies to recipients. Telehouse’s Docklands Campus and Telehouse South sites both fall within the borough.

As part of its ongoing partnership, team members from the Telehouse Docklands site attended LBTH Town Hall late last year, to meet some of the VCS groups which are already benefitting from the donation.

Ambeah Rahman, Project Coordinator at Blossom Project, says, “Having access to the laptops has allowed our users to conduct and complete their online training opportunities with ease and speed.”

Alongside the efficiency and skill-building benefits for staff, recipients have been able to take advantage of cost saving and the hours saved from no longer needing to source and set up new equipment. “Having the laptops makes a huge difference to us as a small charity, not only in the pound value, but also in the administrative time needed to source laptops and software. We really appreciate the partnership and sense of solidarity from Telehouse for our community,” says Maṇiprabhā, Director of Globe Community Project.

With a number of organisations in the UK facing budgetary pressures due to issues such as soaring inflation and rising energy prices, the donation has empowered the council to support local businesses. “The Social Value Benefits Scheme is a great way for us to prioritise contributions to organisations who put people first. The donation of laptops by Telehouse has helped us to provide our grassroots organisations with the opportunity to deliver vital community service, as well as enabling them the digital inclusion they need to secure funding and design services for the local community,” says Syeda S Hassan, Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) Development Officer, London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

For Telehouse, the project is a key component in the company’s robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. Through a focus on giving back to the community, the organisation has previously supported local activities such as funding employment schemes and fund raising events. “By providing these essential tools, we’re not just donating equipment, but investing in the future of communities and fostering a culture of new digital opportunities,” says Judy Gosnell, HR Director from Telehouse.