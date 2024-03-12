Digital Realty has announced the full allocation of $6.0bn in green bonds. The latest allocation, which took place in January 2024, amounted to approximately EUR290 million, solidifying its spot as the largest US REIT issuer of green bonds. This marks the eighth bond allocation since its first issuance in 2015.

The green bond offerings have played a crucial role in supporting sustainable activities across 130 projects globally, ranging from sustainably certified new data centre construction to renewable energy and efficiency projects. The estimated impact of this portfolio supports the annual generation of 2.8 million megawatt-hours of clean energy, eliminating the need for 2.2bn gallons of water, saving 2.9 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

To ensure the credibility and transparency of its sustainable activities, it has developed its own green bond framework based on the ICMA Green Bond Principles and the GRESB Green Bond Guidelines for the real estate sector. This framework has undergone independent review and validation by a third-party consultant.

“Green bonds enable Digital Realty to align its sources of capital funding the business’ growth with its global sustainability goals. Our green bonds complement our sustainability-linked global credit facility, enhancing our ability to support our customers as they grow and scale, which helps to ensure a greener future for all,” says Aaron Binkley, VP of Sustainability at Digital Realty.