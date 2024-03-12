Lenovo and AMD have announced that they are revolutionising the design and engineering capabilities of Dar Group, a global leader in design consultancy. By deploying Lenovo ThinkSystem servers powered by AMD EPYC processors, Dar Group has achieved up to five times faster processing speeds, enabling unparalleled design excellence.

Dar Group is renowned for delivering design, planning, engineering, project management, and sustainability services worldwide. As the company undertook increasingly ambitious projects, from designing infrastructure for a multi-billion-dollar superhub airport in Poland to supporting the renewable energy intervention program in Sub-Saharan Africa, its existing server infrastructure needed a major refresh in order to deliver fast processing speeds and meet the demands of complex simulations. Furthermore, Dar relies heavily on 3D design and engineering simulation software, which comes with incredibly high computational demands.

After capturing Dar’s requirements in detail, Lenovo designed a high-performance computing (HPC) cluster based on four Lenovo ThinkSystem SR655 V3 servers. Each Lenovo server includes two 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, with 64 cores per processor, providing exceptional memory bandwidth and capacity. Lenovo worked with Dar to deploy the new HPC infrastructure at the group’s central data centres in London. Up and running after one month, the Lenovo cluster is currently used by teams throughout Dar’s global business.

The AMD powered Lenovo IT infrastructure has yielded remarkable results for Dar Group. With processing speeds boosted by three to five times and a server footprint reduced by 50%, Dar Group can now execute complex simulations with unparalleled speed and precision. The solution is also 50% more cost-effective than comparable cloud options, demonstrating significant cost savings for the company.