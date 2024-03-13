Yondr Group has energised its first campus in Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in delivering the site’s power infrastructure.

Located in Johor’s Sedenak Tech Park, the campus is set to deliver 300MW of critical IT capacity when fully complete. It will see the development of multiple phases, with access to dark fibre connectivity, scalable utilities, and infrastructure.

The milestone reached in Johor brings the company a step closer to its aim of positively contributing towards Malaysia’s digital infrastructure. The Sedenak Tech Park, formerly known as Kulai Iskandar Data Exchange (KIDEX), is a flagship data centre complex, which spans 700 acres and is nestled in the heart of the larger 7,290-acre Sedenak Technology Valley.

This puts Yondr’s data centre development geographically close to a wide variety of technology-driven developments. The state of Johor is also geographically close to other key data centre metros, which offer valuable interconnectivity routes. This will ensure that its clients in Malaysia benefit from long-term scalability potential, in terms of both power and land requirements.

Its presence in the region builds on the company’s success in gaining a foothold in all major global data centre hubs, with projects currently underway in Northern Virginia (US), multiple FLAP European locations, and a recent strategic partnership with conglomerate Marubeni to establish a presence in Japan.

Paul Dillon, Chief Development Officer at Yondr Group, says, “Malaysia is a central data centre corridor for Yondr and reflects our commitments for growth in APAC. The Johor development supports our global scaling strategy, which focuses on delivering cost-efficient, secure and scalable data centres, with sustainability at their heart.”

Eanna Murphy, Chief Operations Officer of Design and Construction, adds, “We are delighted to announce successful energisation of the substation for the Johor project on time, taking us a significant step closer to celebrating a fully operational hyperscale asset in this globally significant location.”