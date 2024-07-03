The World Broadband Association (WBBA) has published Technical Recommendations for networking evolution in the 5.5G era to address the increasing demands for ubiquitous 10 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) access for businesses, campuses and homes.

Network 5.5G (Net5.5G) defines the next-generation data communication network infrastructure for network evolution in the era of 5.5G and AI computing. Building a future-proof digital IP transport foundation to deliver secure operations, reduced construction costs and improved efficiency for networks, constitutes a Net5.5G framework.

“Developments in AI computing applications and the metaverse have raised expectations of service agility and immersive experience assurance in business and consumer markets, and the networks currently in use are struggling to cope,” says Co-Author, Tayeb Ben Meriem, Vice Chair of IPv6 Forum, and WBBA Working Group Co-Chair. “IP transport networks must now be upgraded to support the increasing requirements from homes, business enterprises and mobile sites, and these will be driven by emerging applications.”

Net5.5G marks the evolution of existing 5G mobile network technologies, offering downlink speeds of 10Gbps, and uplink speeds of 1Gbps. End users will be able to use it to set up their own IoT networks within their residential properties, with smartphones and other connected devices able to be used as gateways.

For Telcos, Net5.5G holds the key to enhanced monitoring and analytic capabilities, while service providers are empowered to offer managed services for the smart home. Net5.5G also offers benefits to data centre operators, as the additional bandwidth can help support larger AI training models for business uses.

“From now through 2030 and beyond, remote-sensing technologies, remote AI applications and supercomputing will be the main drivers for ubiquitous 10Gbps ultra-broadband deployments,” adds Co-Author, ZhongHua Chen, Senior Engineer and Project Manager at China Telecom, and WBBA Working Group Chair. “To support these scenarios, we need networks that can ensure high bandwidth and low latency, while being managed by intelligent end-to-end digital maps.”

Supporting further industry digitalisation and key AI applications, Net5.5G will also provide an excellent customer experience for services requiring high-speed, high-quality communication, underpinning new trends such as Wi-Fi 7 and computing-aware networks.

“Every service provider, government body, regulator, and vendor should collaborate to tap into the value of Net5.5G-enabled cloud-network convergence,” notes Co-Author, Sameer Malik, Senior Principal Analyst, Service Provider Routing and Switching Networks at Omdia. “By driving the evolution of future services and technologies, we can then open up the opportunity to discuss the idea of Net6G and overcome the demands of the future.”

The Network Evolution for the 5.5G and 6G Era Technical Recommendations, published for the first time during BDC Shanghai 2024, can be found on the WBBA’s website by clicking here.