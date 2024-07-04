Colt Technology Services (Colt), a digital infrastructure company, has announced a partnership with OVHcloud, a global cloud player, which brings extensive public and private cloud services to business customers in over 140 countries.

The collaboration sees organisations benefit from the security and flexibility of Colt’s award-winning Dedicated Cloud Access connectivity, coupled with the robust data protection built into OVHcloud’s diverse set of public and private cloud services available through OVHcloud Connect.

OVHcloud operates over 450,000 servers within 43 data centres, serving 1.6 million customers across four continents. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud service, OVHcloud offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

Colt provides connectivity to OVHcloud via eight points of presence (PoPs) in Europe, and one in Singapore. This connectivity gives businesses the opportunity to access OVHcloud from Colt’s extensive last-mile footprint of over 32,000 connected buildings and 1,200 data centres globally, across a wide range of cloud connectivity options including SD WAN, Ethernet, Wave and IPVPN, and Colt’s first-to-market On Demand network-as-service (NaaS). Colt’s Dedicated Cloud Access provides secure connectivity that is dedicated to the customer, and thus provides optimal latencies and full bandwidth guarantees.

The announcement comes as growth in the cloud market continues, with 94% of enterprises globally now using cloud services, according to one report. Besides the ongoing Cloud trend, improving security was also a top priority for IT investment as identified in Colt’s latest IT Priorities research, cited by 40% of the 1,000-plus respondents.

Peter Coppens, VP Infrastructure and Connectivity Solutions at Colt, says, “Data sovereignty and security are top of mind for IT leaders tasked with accelerating cloud migration. They need to know their data is watertight – not just within the cloud itself, but also transitioning into and out of the cloud. Our partnership with OVHcloud gives businesses the peace-of-mind that comes from working with two organisations which meet the most robust data protection standards and have a deep understanding of European and Global data sovereignty topics, backed up with global scale and a shared dedication to delivering the best customer experience”.

Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product and Technology Officer OVHcloud, adds, “We are delighted to work with Colt and offer OVHcloud services and solutions to even more customers throughout the world.”

OVHcloud and Colt share a deep commitment to sustainability, the companies tell us. Colt is committed to sustainable infrastructure across its entire value chain: through reducing scope 3 emissions to using sustainable energy resources, refurbished hardware components and incorporating end-of-life processes which promote circular economy principles.

OVHcloud, meanwhile, has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers with a bespoke watercooling system to the construction and management of its data centres, so customers can seize the benefits of an environmentally-conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry.

For more from Colt Technology Services, click here.