Subzero Engineering has announced it has appointed Stavros Spyropoulos as its new Business Development Manager, Africa Region. Stavros brings with him a wealth of experience in the electrical and IT sectors having held a variety of sales, marketing, and management roles throughout his career. Over the past 20 years, Stavros has worked for some of the industry’s foremost infrastructure vendors, including Delta Electrical, Eaton and Tripplite and has been appointed to support Subzero’s expansion strategy in Africa as it scales across the EMEA region.

Subzero Engineering’s track record for technology innovation, engineering consultancy, data-driven design, and environmental impact services, combined with its dynamic expansion plans for Africa, were major factors in Stavros’ decision to join the company. The company has a strong and demonstrable track record of working with the hyperscale and colocation communities and supporting the digital transformation efforts of world-leading industrial manufacturers, retail, and fashion brands. Stavros’ extensive experience of working in Africa, and with his wide network in the electrical and IT sectors, will be crucial to the company’s efforts.

In his new role, Stavros will be responsible for scaling the company’s partner base, building on its engineering, structured cabling, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) partners to drive growth across the continent of Africa. With technological expertise in the electrical and IT space technologies, he understands the critical role that consultants with extensive experience in Africa play in the industry. Further, he will continue to develop the company’s new services offering, which utilises computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software to evaluate and analyse legacy systems and form a data-driven basis on which to build businesses digital transformation and modernisation efforts.

“The data centre industry is one of the world’s most important sectors, no less so in Africa, which embraces the accelerated and robust growth of digitalisation on the continent,” says Stavros Spyropoulos, Business Development Manager, Africa Region, Subzero Engineering. “I believe Africa will benefit greatly from Subzero’s philosophy with its environmental impact services, and innovative approaches to vendor-agnostic data centre solutions that provides our partners with an opportunity to address end-user challenges, add considerable value, and drive long-term growth.”

“Our primary ambition, however, is to develop a channel program that is based on true partnerships, and one which will push the industry to better support its partners, which showcases Subzero’s world-class engineering capabilities” he continues.

“We are delighted that Stavros has joined the company as part of our EMEA expansion plans, bringing the perfect blend of ambition, energy and experience to this key role” says Andy Connor, EMEA Channel Director, Subzero Engineering. “We believe that our technologies offer partners a major opportunity to deliver a true combination of flexibility, modularity, scalability, and sustainability, all of which are crucial to help customers on their digital transformation journeys.”