Dremio, the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, and STACKIT, a data-sovereign cloud provider in Europe and part of the IT organisation within Schwarz Group, today announced a strategic partnership that provides European organisations with the first fully managed, cloud-based modern lakehouse offering capable of meeting today’s stringent data residency requirements.

Unveiled at Dremio’s annual user conference, Subsurface Live, this collaboration reportedly marks a significant milestone in STACKIT’s mission to expand its expertise and product range in data and AI across Europe.

Data residency requirements are the legal and regulatory stipulations that dictate where a company’s data must physically reside. This means that physical servers hosting a business’s data need to be located within a specified country or region to comply with local laws. With this partnership, STACKIT not only embraces open standards like Apache Iceberg, but also reaffirms its commitment to empowering customers with data sovereignty and freedom from vendor lock-in. By leveraging Dremio’s unified lakehouse platform, STACKIT is set to overhaul data management by enabling organisations to transition seamlessly from traditional data lakes to high-performance and agile data lakehouses.

Walter Wolf, Board Member of Schwarz IT, comments, “Our approach to data sovereignty hinges on leveraging open standards to facilitate seamless integration with applications spanning various business domains. Dremio serves as a solid foundation for this endeavour due to its emphasis on open formats such as Apache Iceberg.”

Key benefits of the STACKIT and Dremio partnership include:

● Lower total cost of ownership: Customers can expect up to an 80% reduction in costs associated with analytics and AI projects thanks to Dremio’s efficient data processing capabilities.

● Faster time to market for analytics and AI: With Dremio, analytics and AI projects will see a significant boost in productivity enabling organisations to complete projects five to ten times faster than conventional methods.

● Improved discoverability and governance via Iceberg Data Catalogue: Leveraging Git-inspired versioning, Dremio provides a robust data catalogue that supports data integrity, governance and traceability throughout the entire data lifecycle.

● Flexibility and scalability: With the ability to run on any infrastructure, Dremio offers unparalleled flexibility and scalability allowing customers to adapt to changing business needs seamlessly.

With its open lakehouse architecture, Dremio allows users to access and process data independently on the STACKIT platform through a data lakehouse service that ensures data protection and promotes data sovereignty. Together, the two companies enable businesses to derive valuable insights from sensitive data while adhering to the highest standards of data privacy and security. Thanks to the partnership, STACKIT customers can expect a significant cost reduction, flexible and consumption-based billing options, and overall affordability in their data residency and sovereignty efforts.

Andreas Vogels, Central Europe Lead at Dremio, comments, “The collaboration between Dremio and STACKIT not only empowers organisations with the freedom to scale their data operations seamlessly but also ensures they can derive actionable insights from their data without constraints, no matter where the data resides. By leveraging Dremio’s cloud-native architecture and STACKIT’s commitment to digital sovereignty, customers can unlock the full potential of their data while maintaining control and flexibility in their cloud strategy.”

Customers will be able to access the new data lakehouse service via a private preview, with support from STACKIT’s data and AI consulting team to guide them through the initial steps.

