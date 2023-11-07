STACK Infrastructure (STACK) has announced that it will partner with the Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society (Women’s Forum) for the second year in a row.

This year, as a demonstration of its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, STACK will sponsor and participate in the Women’s Forum 2023 Global Meeting, on 28 and 29 November in Paris. The Women’s Forum Global Meeting brings together leaders from around the world to highlight women’s voices and perspectives on pressing global issues, ranging from sustainable development and economy to culture and media. The event provides a platform for the discussion of topics critical to women’s professional and educational development, as well as opportunities for multicultural and multidisciplinary networking.

STACK’s contribution as a global meeting partner will help foster collaboration between businesses and policymakers to seek solutions to common challenges and develop strategies that accelerate inclusive growth and increase equality. It believes that inspiring the next generation of talent is one of the most powerful ways to promote diversity across technology sectors. On 28 November, STACK EMEA, Chief Executive Officer, John Eland, will take the stage with fellow global business leaders for the plenary session on ‘closing the gap: innovative solutions for addressing the STEM pipeline problem’.

“We must actively support and advance diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to unlock innovation and attract and retain women in roles at all levels across the technology industry,” says John Eland. “We have a responsibility to act as role models and mentors, which we do, in part, by contributing to programs that encourage youth to explore careers in technology. By supporting the Women’s Forum, we hope to encourage and attract more women to STACK, and to the technology sector as a whole. Our participation in the global meeting serves as a compliment to our programs across EMEA that focus on education and upskilling in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM).”

“One of the Women’s Forum main pillars is women and STEM and how to address the gender gap within this particular area,” says Philippine Guerard, Partnership and Development Director at the Women’s Forum. “We value all our partners and are especially pleased to welcome STACK to this year’s event, introducing the intriguing world of data centres to the broader business public. We understand that data centres are fundamental to our digital economy and provide the foundations for the online services that we all use daily, yet the sector is often underrepresented and misunderstood. We’re delighted to welcome STACK to provide visibility of the growing data centre industry, and John Eland to showcase how STACK is proactively addressing the STEM pipeline gap with its education programs.”

STACK’s collaboration with the Women’s Forum began in 2022, when it sponsored the ‘Tech4Women’ virtual hackathon. The international contest focused on employing technology to promote gender parity, inviting thousands of students worldwide to participate.