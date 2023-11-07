Research from RiverSafe has revealed that 95% of businesses are urgently advocating for AI cyber regulations, ahead of November’s AI Safety Summit.

The report, titled ‘AI Unleashed: Navigating Cyber Risks Report’, conducted by Censuswide, revealed the attitudes of 250 cyber security leaders towards the impact of AI on cyber security.

Three in four businesses (76% of surveyed businesses) revealed that the implementation of AI within their operations has been halted due to the substantial cyber risks associated with this technology.

Security concerns have also prompted 22% of organisations to prohibit their staff from using AI chatbots, highlighting the deep-rooted apprehension regarding AI’s potential vulnerabilities.

To manage risks, two-thirds (64%) of respondents have increased their cyber budgets this year, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering their cyber security defences.

Suid Adeyanju, CEO at RiverSafe, says, “While AI has many benefits for businesses, it is clear that cyber security leaders are facing the brunt of the risks. AI-enabled attacks can increase the complexity of security breaches, exposing organisations to data incidents, and we still have not explored the full extent of the risks that AI can pose. Rushing into AI adoption without first prioritising security is a perilous path, so striking a delicate balance between technological advancement and robust cyber security is paramount.”

Two thirds of businesses (63%) expect a rise in data loss incidents, while one in five (18%) respondents admitted that their businesses had suffered a serious cyber breach this year, emphasising the urgency of robust cyber security measures.

