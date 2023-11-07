Pulsant has seen its commitment to environmental and sustainable working practices receive two key industry certifications in recognition of its focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives across its data centre estate and management systems.

Rating in the top 25% of responding businesses, it received a silver medal from EcoVadis, with particular strengths in the area of its environmental practices. This achievement reflects Pulsant’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The company has implemented numerous initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, minimise waste, and promote ethical business practices, including wellbeing and mental health.

Furthering its sustainability credentials, its energy management system has been awarded the respected ISO 50001 certification, giving independent assurance to its effectiveness in improving its energy performance. As an operator of a variety of UK data centres, it is working towards an overall PUE of 1.3 by 2030, and is on track to surpass the 2023 target of 1.53, following from the success of a number of initiatives such as consolidation project at Maidenhead site, cold aisle containment, cooling and UPS infrastructure upgrades, and temperature optimisation.

Commenting on the news, Helen Munro, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Pulsant, notes, “Sustainability is a key priority at Pulsant. We are committed to continuous improvement across all aspects of our activities, both internally and across our wider supply chain. These certifications highlight that our comprehensive policies and programmes are delivering meaningful results. Credit to the teams across our sites and operations across all parts of the business for making it happen.”

As the need for improved environmental management intensifies, Pulsant is focused on further minimising its climate impact, with initiatives already underway, including piloting HVO fuelled generators and evolving cooling technologies.

“We are currently ahead of the annual targets we set to work towards our 2050 net zero targets, but well aware that we need to continue to push to find new opportunities to improve our carbon footprint and environmental impact in the years ahead. We all have a part to play in safeguarding the planet and we are aware of the role our organisation needs to play in that,” concludes Helen.