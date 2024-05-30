Scality, a provider of cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, has announced the newest release of ARTESCA, the industry’s first and only S3 object storage software to offer CORE5 end-to-end cyber resilience with five distinct levels of protection from API-to-Architecture.

Available now for the Veeam Data Platform, ARTESCA 3.0 addresses challenges facing enterprises as cybercriminals leverage AI to fuel more pervasive and sophisticated ransomware attacks.

“Every vendor selling immutable storage claims its solution will make your data ransomware-proof, but it’s clear – immutability is not enough to keep data 100% protected,” states Paul Speciale, Chief Marketing Officer, Scality. “94% of IT leaders rely on immutable storage as a foundational aspect of their cybersecurity strategy. If immutable backups were the answer, then why did ransom payments double in 2023 to more than $1 billion (£787m)? It’s time that the storage industry goes beyond immutability to deliver end-to-end cyber resilience.”

ARTESCA 3.0 is reportedly the first object storage software to provide such comprehensive data protection. Scality’s new CORE5 capabilities safeguard data at five critical levels, from API-to-Architecture, for end-to-end cyber resilience:

API-level: Immutability implemented via S3 object lock provides a powerful top-line defence by ensuring backups are immutable the instant they’re created. Strong multi-factor authentication (MFA) and access control help administrators prevent breaches on employees. Data-level: Multiple layers of data-level security measures are employed to prevent attackers from accessing and exfiltrating stored data Storage-level: Advanced encoding techniques prevent destruction or exfiltration of backups by rendering stored data indecipherable to attackers, even those using stolen access privileges to bypass higher-level protections. Geographic-level: Simple and affordable multi-site data copies prevent data loss even if an entire data centre is targeted in an attack. Architecture-level: An intrinsically immutable core architecture ensures data is always preserved in its original form once stored, even if the attacker attains the necessary access privileges to bypass API-level immutability.

“ARTESCA’s CORE5 capabilities set the bar for a new standard of truly cyber-resilient storage in modern data centres,” Paul adds. “Windows of exposure are effectively eliminated by providing not only the strongest form of data immutability, but also cyber resilience at all levels of the system. Together with Veeam, our customers achieve unbreakable data protection.”

ARTESCA’s tight integration with Veeam Data Platform provides fast data recovery without suffering performance degradation as data grows

ARTESCA 3.0 for Veeam is:

• Veeam Ready validated for Veeam high-performance tier deployments on hybrid and all-flash storage servers at an affordable cost

• VMware Instant Recovery Ready with ultra-high performance on all-flash servers

• Simple-to-use compatibility with Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and Veeam Kasten in a single system

• Quickly and effortlessly configured as a ransomware-hardened Veeam repository, thanks to its unique built-in Veeam Assistant tool

• Offered as a turnkey hardware appliance for Veeam with a Quickstart Wizard to simplify integration into network environments

“As the number one leader in data backup and ransomware recovery, Veeam works closely with our Technology Alliance Partners to advance our mission to keep businesses running,” says Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. “This latest version of Scality ARTESCA enhances the capabilities of Veeam Data Platform, fortifying immutable backups and strengthening cyber resilience for our joint customers. When enterprises become the victim of cyber attacks, the ability to rapidly recover critical, clean data is paramount to ensure business continuity and minimal downtime. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Scality and extend this enhanced level of cyber resilience to enterprises.”

