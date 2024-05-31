Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will present its latest innovations at Datacloud Global Congress, the leadership gathering for senior executives in the ICT (information and communication technologies) space, on 4-6 June in Cannes, France.

Vertiv will be presenting the latest advancements in infrastructure solutions for AI and HPC applications at stand 72, offering visitors the opportunity to experience its innovations first-hand and to connect with technology experts.

Giordano Albertazzi, CEO for Vertiv, says, “Datacloud consistently offers thought-provoking content and attendees eager to learn how the industry is advancing data centre technology. We are looking forward to showcasing our end-to-end products and solutions that support and enable customers’ critical digital infrastructure and AI adoption, and spotlighting recent success stories that demonstrate how we are helping our customers address their unique challenges.”

At the Vertiv stand, attendees will be able to experience the Vertiv XR app, the virtual showroom, and join exclusive VR guided tours to get hands-on with the latest power and thermal management offerings that enable customer’s AI applications and explore their capabilities through virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of Vertiv’s new cutting-edge integrated products to power and cool a variety of mission-critical AI applications. With one of the most complete portfolios of power and cooling systems, deep expertise and global scale, Vertiv says that is a preferred partner for the world’s leading AI chipmakers.

Vertiv will contribute to these key sessions:

Keynote Panel: The Future of Data Centres: How are we keeping up with AI and HPC demands?

5 June, 10:20 – 11:00 CEST, Palais des Festivals, Cannes

Join Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi and other industry experts for this session focusing on how to ride the wave in the AI era and how to handle HPC demands in this fast-growth market.

Giordano will share key considerations for retrofits and new builds, discussing how power availability is becoming a determining factor for AI adoption success. He will also share insights on how partnerships with leading AI microchip producers are reshaping the industry and how Vertiv is applying its decades of experience and pioneering advances to power and enable AI adoption today, and enable where AI applications may go tomorrow.

Gulf Data Hub Data Centre Features Energy-Efficient Solutions to Enable Effective Data Centre Builds

5 June, 14:55 – 15:10 CEST, Palais des Festivals, Cannes

Gulf Data Hub (GDH) is a top-tier provider of colocation services and purpose-built data centres, operating six data centres within Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), with three of them boasting a capacity of 16 MW each. GDH’s latest endeavour involved the conceptualisation of an energy-efficient and modern research facility dedicated to biotechnology and renewable energy generation. Its primary focus was to integrate architectural and technological elements while prioritising environmental sustainability and minimising ecological footprints associated with the facility. Join this session (featuring Ian Paul, Colo & Hyperscale Strategic Segments Director for METCA, Vertiv) to learn more on how Vertiv solutions helped increase the total efficiency of the GDH data centre, maintain maximum reliability and provide ease of maintenance.

Revolutionising Sweden’s Data Landscape: Inside Conapto’s Cutting-Edge Data Centre Evolution with Vertiv’s Dynamic Grid Support

6 June, 11:10 – 11:25 CEST, Palais des Festivals, Cannes



The main challenge posed by Conapto was how to maximise the potential of the entire capacity of the UPS system. Vertiv, Conapto and Fever Energy took on this challenge by updating the existing installation and ensuring Conapto qualified for the FFR (Fast Frequency Reserve) programme which helps stabilise the national grid, demonstrating the UPS system’s capabilities in compliance to the electricity market. This session will feature Andrea Ferro, VP Channel, IT & Edge Applications for EMEA, Vertiv, and Victor Elm, Strategic Segment and Partners Director, Colo & Hyperscale for Northern Europe, Vertiv.

On the evening of 5 June, Vertiv will also host the exclusive Data Centre Networking (DCN) event, an evening filled with discussions and networking opportunities with industry leaders and visionaries, to gain insight into the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the industry.

For more from Vertiv, click here.