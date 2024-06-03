R&M, a globally active Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, has successfully and fully integrated the Italian rack and enclosure manufacturer Tecnosteel into the R&M group – and on 1 June, Tecnosteel, based in Brunello, was officially renamed R&M Italia.

R&M acquired the enterprise at the beginning of 2022, and since that time, extensive investments have been made in product development and in new, highly automated production facilities.

R&M CEO, Michel Riva, comments, “The integration of Tecnosteel is a milestone in our growth strategy. It strengthens the market position in both the LAN and data centre segments and increases the chances of success in the important project business. R&M has thus established itself as a full-service provider for the interiors of computer rooms. With the Tecnosteel product range, R&M can provide tailored infrastructure solutions quickly and flexibly. The offer is primarily aimed at the data centre industry in Europe and the Middle East.

R&M tells us that is has achieved sales successes since the acquisition began, partly in thanks to the BladeShelter cabinets designed by Tecnosteel. The state-of-the-art housings help to reduce power consumption in data centres by guiding cooling air through the racks without loss. The product line includes state-of-the-art cooling and power distribution systems as well as all components for professional data centre enclosures. R&M incorporates additional infrastructure components from partners, including fire protection, battery and security systems.

The integration of Tecnosteel also enables the development and in-house production of high-value cabinet systems for office and facility networks (Local Area Networks). They have already been successfully introduced in numerous R&M sales regions.

Emphasising the importance of the acquisition, Michael adds, “Tecnosteel fits in with the R&M Group and our culture. Everything fits: quality awareness, professional expertise, customer orientation, working methods and the character of a medium-sized company.”

