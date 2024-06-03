EXA Infrastructure, a leading digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe to North America, has announced the expansion of its existing network facility in Genoa to a fully open Cable Landing Station. This investment is triggered to serve the future requirements of new subsea cables landing in the Italian hub.

Recognising Genoa’s importance in the subsea ecosystem, EXA Infrastructure will also invest in a new metro network ring that will simplify access to other cable systems. Once complete, the new open CLS in Genoa will have access to five transmission routes into other parts of Europe, thereby providing additional redundancy and reliability for customers.

Open CLS serve as standardised, neutral interconnection points where service providers can link their networks to submarine cables. This setup promotes competition among providers, stimulates innovation, and broadens connectivity options for users.

Steve Roberts, SVP Network Investments and Products at EXA Infrastructure, comments, “With the increasing need for Internet resilience and greater data transmission capacity, there has been a move towards open-access models for CLSs to improve service quality, lower costs, and boost network resilience. The importance of having diverse connectivity options into Europe via Genoa from a single, pan-European supplier with strong subsea and landing proven experience – versus multi-sourcing from local and regional providers – is really a game-changer compared to what was available in the region”.

EXA Infrastructure continues to build and operate the mission critical digital infrastructure that enables growth for its customers. The company currently operates 18 Cable Landing Stations across Europe and North America, positioning it as one of the leading operators in the region.

