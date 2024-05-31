Yondr Group, a global developer, owner and operator of hyperscale data centres, has secured a loan facility of up to $150 million (£118m) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to fund the construction of the first phase of its hyperscale campus in Johor, Malaysia.

As global economies rapidly adopt artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, the demand for digital infrastructure in Asia continues to intensify. Yondr says that IFC’s investment signifies a substantial vote of confidence in its capabilities to deliver this monumental project, as well as in Malaysia’s fast growing digital economy.

Yondr’s Johor campus, located in Sedenak Tech Park, will reportedly become the largest hyperscale data centre campus in Southeast Asia with 300MW+ IT load power capacity situated on 72.5 acres of land. The campus will facilitate regional businesses’ access to latest generation AI-cloud workloads, helping boost productivity growth while enhancing the availability of digital services for individuals. Geographically, Johor is ideally located due to its proximity to Singapore, offering important interconnectivity routes and scalable digital infrastructure.

The financing news follows the announcement in March 2024 that Yondr had energised its state of the art 275kV high voltage substation at the Johor campus, signifying a major milestone in developing the site’s power infrastructure.

Chester Reid, Chief Financial Officer at Yondr, says, “We are very pleased to conclude this round of financing with IFC. Not only do our values and interests align, but we are both organisations well versed in offering industry-leading expertise to develop digital infrastructure projects. This financing demonstrates the potential IFC sees not only in Yondr’s best in class capabilities, but also in Malaysia’s digital economy, which is developing at pace. We look forward to expanding our growing relationship with IFC and partnering in Malaysia and other developing nations in the future”.

Paul Dillon, Chief Development Officer at Yondr, adds, “From the onset, Yondr has made clear its intention to develop and grow our presence in Asia. We are delighted to share today’s news as we continue to positively contribute towards improving digital infrastructure in Malaysia as it seeks to become a digital-first economy”.

Katia Daude Gonçalves, Country Manager for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei at the International Finance Corporation, notes, “We are excited to partner with Yondr for this significant data centre investment in Malaysia. This project will help increase and improve digital connectivity for individuals and businesses in a sustainable manner, while increasing the competitiveness of the burgeoning market for data-hosting services in the country.”

