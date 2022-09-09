Routeco are delighted to announce a new strategic acquisition, with AutoLogic Systems joining the group.

AutoLogic Systems was founded in 1993 and is well established within the UK as a provider of simulation products, consulting and related services, serving primarily the manufacturing, transport and logistics sectors. Within the modelling and virtual commissioning arena, they provide solutions for demonstration, simulation and controls testing and are a Value Added reseller of Emulate3D by Rockwell Automation, with expertise in consulting, training and supporting the software. AutoLogic also provide other solutions including the TOPS software for case and pallet optimisation, as well as container and vehicle load planning.

Emulate3D is a digital twin solution in one of the fastest growing concepts of Industry 4.0. In the simplest terms, a digital twin is a virtual replica of a real-world object run in a simulation environment to test its performance and efficacy. Emulate3D also opens the way to mixed and augmented reality applications that change the way people can train to use and interact with industrial machines and processes. The technology enables industry to virtually test machine and system designs before incurring manufacturing or automation costs and committing to a build.

Routeco have acquired a majority stake in AutoLogic with all employees and the management team remaining in place to continue serving customers and further develop the business. Other terms have not been disclosed.

Dave Amps, Managing Director at Routeco says: “I am very excited to welcome AutoLogic into the Routeco Group. It fits perfectly with our strategy to provide innovative software tools and consultancy to our machine builder, end user and systems integrator customers, helping them to remain competitive globally and use technology to reduce commissioning time and their time-to-market.”

Graham Carter, Managing Director at AutoLogic says: “AutoLogic has worked successfully with Routeco for some time and so I’m delighted that we’re now part of the Routeco Group. The acquisition gives us a tremendous opportunity to grow our business by providing our advanced software solutions and outstanding consulting expertise to even more customers. There is no better fit for us.”

www.routeco.com

www.autologic-systems.com