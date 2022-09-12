Vertiv has introduced new power and cooling solutions for the edge of the network, including the addition of lithium-ion models to one of the industry’s leading on-line UPS families. The Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS range and the Vertiv Liebert SRC-G room cooling solution are now available throughout Asia, including Australia and New Zealand.

“We understand the growing complexities of managing computing at the edge of the network,” says Andy Liu, Director for Integrated Rack Solutions at Vertiv in Asia. “Availability, efficiency and agility are vital to our customers, and our new offerings meet these requirements, with lithium-ion technology in compact UPS, and a high-efficiency room cooling system for small IT spaces. In addition, these high-efficiency systems can support our customers’ sustainability strategies in the data centre space.”

Vertiv leveraged the higher power density of lithium-ion to pack more battery runtime in the same amount of space as a typical valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery. The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion, ranging in sizes from 1kVA to 3kVA, also supports scalable runtime, with a 1U lithium-ion external battery cabinet (EBC). In addition, lithium-ion batteries typically last eight to 10 years – roughly the lifespan of the UPS itself – compared to about two to three years for VRLA, potentially eliminating costly and inconvenient battery replacements. Lithium-ion batteries are also significantly lighter than VRLA batteries and perform better at higher temperatures, reducing the need for lower temperatures in the rack and by extension, lowering the costs of energy used for cooling. The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion comes with five years standard warranty for both UPS unit and battery.

To meet UL standards, the lithium-ion batteries include an integrated battery management system that monitors the battery at the cell level to enable safe, efficient operation. The Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion is compatible with the Vertiv Liebert MicroPOD, an optional maintenance bypass switch that can be installed in the rack behind the UPS, enabling maintenance to the UPS without taking the protected rack equipment offline.

Meanwhile, the Liebert SRC-G delivers the optimal availability and efficiency in cooling small IT spaces. Available from 3kW to 11kW, the Liebert SRC-G is wall-mounted, occupying no ‘white space’ while providing year-round cooling to IT equipment. The CE-certified Liebert SRC-G series is capable of supporting sensible load operation year-round. It is equipped with energy-efficient electronically commutated (EC) fan technology and refrigerant R410A, together with efficient compressor technology. The Liebert SRC-G also features an advanced controller, including remote monitoring capabilities for added intelligence when managing edge IT locations.

www.vertiv.com