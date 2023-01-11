Supermicro is launching an extensive Tier I server and storage portfolio with more than 15 families of performance-optimised systems focusing on AI, HPC, cloud computing, media, enterprise, and 5G/telco/edge workloads. The better, faster, and greener systems deliver up to 60% better workload-optimised performance and improved security and manageability, are faster with integrated AI, storage, and cloud acceleration, and greener with high ambient temperature and liquid cooling options that reduce environmental impact and operating costs.

“Supermicro’s extensive portfolio of over 15 X13 server families is comprised of performance, functionality, and cost optimised designs for specific data centre and intelligent edge workloads,” says Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “Our systems with the new Intel 4th generation Xeon Scalable Processors are able to deliver new highs in both overall performance and performance per watt. In addition to the processor, every major sub-system has been dramatically upgraded with improvement in memory performance with DDR5, better I/O bandwidth w/80 lanes of PCIe Gen 5 I/O that will support higher performance accelerator cards, 400Gbps networking, and improved manageability and security. The power and cooling capabilities have also expanded to support 350W CPUs and up to 700W GPUs, and we have added both high ambient temperature operation and liquid cooling support for the new portfolio to reduce environmental impact and improve TCO.”

Built into the 4th gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the accelerator engines increase efficiency and reduce CPU load for many critical workloads in today’s data centres. These include Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) to accelerate deep learning inference and training performance, Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (Intel DSA) to reduce CPU overhead on storage, networking, and data-processing-intensive tasks, Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) for hardware offload of popular cryptography and data compression/decompression algorithms, and Intel AVX for vRAN to improve capacity and reduce power consumption for vRAN workloads.

In addition, Supermicro servers will support the new Intel0 Data Center GPU Max Series (formerly named Ponte Vecchio) across a wide range of servers. The Intel Data Center GPU Max Series contains up to 128 Xe-HPC cores and will accelerate a range of AI, HPC, and visualisation workloads.

“The new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are designed to deliver potent data infrastructure from the cloud to the network, to the intelligent edge, and help establish a new standard in data centre architecture,” says Lisa Spelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Intel Xeon Products. “We’ve been collaborating with Supermicro to integrate Intel processors into their systems for almost three decades, and we are excited to see how their innovative architecture and system design will help to unleash the full potential of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors for their customers.”