The Lindy 12 slot seamless modular matrix is a powerful AV device that creates flexible, centralised installations in a variety of environments. With fully customisable configurations of HDMI and HDBaseT boards possible, from 1×11, 6×6, 8×4 and more, this solution can be tailored to meet the requirements of any installation within education, hospitality, corporate or government sectors.

Supporting resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz 4:4:4 8bit over HDMI for exceptional picture quality and clarity, this matrix is perfect for creating visually stunning digital signage in retail or transport hubs, or for multi-display installations in sports bars and clubs. Each board also features audio embedding or de-embedding connections, depending on the board used for connecting external audio source devices, or separate speakers and amplifiers.

HDBaseT boards can be installed as an input for control and de-centralising source devices, or as an output for extending the matrixes’ 4K at 60Hz 4:2:0 signals up to 100m over Cat.X cable when combined with other Lindy HDBaseT devices.

The matrix also provides professional, easy-to-use control options for seamless switching between connections in under 0.1ms, ensuring there are no noticeable interruptions of content for the viewer. This is ideal in mission critical setups where uninterrupted content delivery and switching is crucial, or in hospitality where sports fans are watching multiple games at once and don’t want to miss a second of the action.

IR and RS-232 provide bi-directional control at the location of the matrix, or remotely over HDBaseT for smooth integration into pre-installed control systems. The built-in Web-Gui allows for simple control over matrix switching, as well as resolution scaling, audio settings or the matrixes’ EDID function. Push buttons and an LCD display on the front panel also provide simple manual control. Professional EDID management via the Web-Gui or the dipswitch also ensures full compatibility with connected displays.

Input and output modules must be purchased separately. These can be customised to suit the installation requirements.

If desired, Lindy can pre-install the required modular boards that have been purchased, providing a quick and simple installation for the user once the matrix has been received. UK technical support is available, and the unit has a two year warranty.

www.lindy.com