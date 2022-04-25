Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) have announced that the book ‘Greener Data: Actionable Insights from Industry Leaders’ made its debut on Amazon in celebration of Earth Day.

This multi-author, visionary book features the voices, stories, and perspectives of leading decision makers in the data centre and network infrastructure industry who are passionate about drastically reducing carbon emissions for a more sustainable Earth. Empowering other industries’ digital transformations, the contributing authors from around the globe share their timely insights to inspire positive and ever-lasting change and sustainability.

Greener Data provides multiple, inclusive ways to act – including reducing carbon emissions, enhancing biodiversity, harnessing the power in people and resource management, leveraging hardware and software innovation, investing in sustainable projects, facilities and partners, and providing definitions and tools for universal and impactful measurement and transparency.

“Greener Data is more than a book; it’s a movement,” explains Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder and CEO of JSA. “We hope this book will inspire readers to learn and to act within their own communities, as together we can make a meaningful difference in the world’s energy consumption and resulting carbon emissions. Those in the digital infrastructure industry can provide the necessary tools and blueprints for other businesses to emulate, and together make a foundational shift for a sustainable Earth.”